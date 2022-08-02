84,659 vacancies in armed forces, govt to fill it by Dec 2023: MoS Rai to LS

The Union Government on Tuesday informed that it has decided to fill up the existing vacancies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles by December 2023. "There were a total of 84,659 vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles till July 31, 2022, and the government has decided to fill up existing vacancies by December 2023," Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Of the total, a maximum of 27,510 vacancies are noted in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) followed by 23,435 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), 11,765 in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 11,143 in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 6,044 in Assam Rifles, 4,762 in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), said the Minister while giving a written reply to a query of three Lok Sabha members. As per the instructions of the Department of Personnel and Training issued vide notification dated October 4, 2012, Rai said, "10 per cent vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles are reserved for ex-servicemen up to the level of Assistant Commandant to be filled by direct recruitment".

Further, Rai said, in-principle approval has been given for reservation of 10 per cent of vacancies for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman in the CAPF and Assam Rifles when the first batch of ex-Agniveers is available for recruitment after completing engagement period of four years in defence forces. "The government has taken a decision to fill up existing vacancies in CAPFs and Assam Rifles by December 2023," Rai said.

He further stated that the examination for filling up of 25,271 posts of Constable (General Duty) has already been conducted. To fill up the vacancies expeditiously in CAPFs and Assam Rifles, the Minister said the government has taken several steps like yearly recruitment for the post of Constable (General Duty) for which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

For coordinating recruitment to General Duty posts, a Nodal Force each for recruitment in the rank of Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (GD) and Assistant Commandant (General Duty) has been nominated on long-term basis, said Rai. He said that directions have been issued to all CAPFs and Assam Rifles to undertake recruitment against vacant posts in Non-General Duty cadres in a time-bound manner.

It is also directed for conducting timely meetings of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for filling up promotional vacancies, added the Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)