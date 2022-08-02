32-yr-old member of Gogi gang held in Delhi

A 32-year-old member of the Gogi gang was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police here on Tuesday morning, officials said.

A semi-automatic pistol with three cartridges was recovered from Bhagwan Singh alias Mukesh, a resident of Shahbad Dairy, they said. In the exchange of fire near Bhalswa landfill, three rounds were fired by the accused and two by police. Singh sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was taken to a hospital they said.

Singh was arrested in connection with a case of abduction and murder of one Satish in the Shahbad Dairy area on May 24. He has been absconding since they said. The accused is involved in more than seven cases, including murder, attempt to murder, and attack on police personnel among others, officials said.

He is also convicted in a murder case of 2016 and his appeal is pending in the Delhi High Court against the conviction, they said. According to a police official, Singh, during his jail time earlier, came in contact with members of the Gogi gang and thereafter became associated with them.

There were inputs about Singh's frequent visits to outer Delhi areas to commit crimes, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and caught him, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)