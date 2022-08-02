Left Menu

Govt says extensive consultations undertaken with stakeholders on changes in criminal laws

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 15:12 IST
Ajay Kumar Mishra Image Credit: Wikipedia
The government has carried out extensive consultations with various stakeholders for making comprehensive changes in the country's criminal laws including the IPC and the CrPC, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said on Tuesday. The minister of state for home, in reply to a query in Lok Sabha, said the department–related parliamentary standing committee on home affairs, in its 146th report, had recommended that there is a need for a comprehensive review of the criminal justice system of the country.

Earlier, the Committee in its 111th and 128th reports had also stressed the need to reform and rationalize the criminal laws by introducing comprehensive legislation in Parliament rather than bringing about piecemeal amendments in respective Acts.

The minister said the government is committed to making comprehensive changes in the criminal laws of the country - Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, to provide affordable and speedy justice to all and to create a people-centric legal structure.

Extensive consultations in this regard have been undertaken with various stakeholders, he said in the written reply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

