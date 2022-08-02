Left Menu

843 more devotees leave Jammu for Buddha Amarnath shrine in Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-08-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 16:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Another batch of over 800 pilgrims left for the revered Buddha Amarnath shrine in Poonch district from a base camp in Jammu on Monday amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

The Buddha Amarnath Yatra resumed on Friday after remaining suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The batch of 843 pilgrims -- 780 men, 69 women, and 14 children -- left in 17 vehicles from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the shrine amid tight security, they said.

The yatra will culminate on August 8 with the departure of 'Chari Mubarak' from Shri Dashnami Akhara Poonch.

The temple of Baba Buddha Amarnath dedicated to Lord Shiva is also known as "Chattani Baba Amarnath temple" and is located 290 km northwest of Jammu. Standing 4,600 feet above sea level, the shrine is located in a picturesque setting.

A multi-tier security has been put in place at the shrine and on the yatra route.

The yatra is being held in the backdrop of the busting of several modules of the LeT terror group in Jammu, Rajouri and Reasi districts and the recovery of a huge quantity of arms and explosive material last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

