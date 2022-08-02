Russia says U.S. approves HIMARS targets so is directly involved in Ukraine conflict
Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday that said that the United States is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine.
In the statement posted on Telegram, the ministry accused the U.S. of approving targets for the American-made HIMARS systems which are now in use by Ukraine.
Reuters could not verify battlefield reports.
