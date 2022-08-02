Left Menu

ED attaches 3.35 cr assets in DA case against ex-corporator of B'luru Gowramma

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached immovable assets to the tune of Rs. 3.35 Crore in the case of CG Gowramma, Ex- Corporator (Azad Nagar), Bangalore in Disproportionate Asset case.

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-08-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 17:34 IST
ED attaches 3.35 cr assets in DA case against ex-corporator of B'luru Gowramma
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached immovable assets to the tune of Rs. 3.35 Crore in the case of CG Gowramma, Ex- Corporator (Azad Nagar), Bangalore in Disproportionate Asset case. ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of the charge sheet filed by Karnataka Lokayukta Police, Bengaluru against C.G. Gowramma, the then Corporator of Ward No. 141, Azad Nagar, BBMP, Bangalore, and her husband C. Govindraju for the offense committed under Section 13(1)(e) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 120(B) of Indian Penal Code in FIR registered by Karnataka Lokayukta Police, Bengaluru.

The investigation by ED revealed that C.G. Gowramma during this period as a Corporator misused her official position and generated Proceeds of Crime in collusion with her husband C. Govindaraju and laundered the generated proceeds of crime by crediting the same to their bank accounts in cash as well as by acquiring various immovable properties in cash. C. G. Gowramma and her husband C. Govindaraju were alleged to have acquired disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs. 3.46 Crore during the check period from FY 2010-11 to FY 2012-13.

The immovable properties, thus identified include agricultural land, residential plots as well as commercial sites. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022