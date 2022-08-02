Left Menu

Ukraine's Azov regiment: Russia using 'terrorism' designation to justify war crimes

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 18:17 IST
Ukraine's Azov regiment: Russia using 'terrorism' designation to justify war crimes

Ukraine's Azov regiment issued a response on Tuesday to its designation as a "terrorist" group by Russia's highest court, decrying the move as a justification for Russia to commit war crimes.

In a post on its Telegram page, the Azov regiment also called for the U.S. State Department to declare Russia a "terrorist state" in response to alleged war crimes by Moscow during its invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022