Ukraine's Azov regiment: Russia using 'terrorism' designation to justify war crimes

Ukraine's Azov regiment issued a response on Tuesday to its designation as a "terrorist" group by Russia's highest court, decrying the move as a justification for Russia to commit war crimes.

In a post on its Telegram page, the Azov regiment also called for the U.S. State Department to declare Russia a "terrorist state" in response to alleged war crimes by Moscow during its invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)