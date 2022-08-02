Ukraine's Azov regiment: Russia using 'terrorism' designation to justify war crimes
Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 18:17 IST
Ukraine's Azov regiment issued a response on Tuesday to its designation as a "terrorist" group by Russia's highest court, decrying the move as a justification for Russia to commit war crimes.
In a post on its Telegram page, the Azov regiment also called for the U.S. State Department to declare Russia a "terrorist state" in response to alleged war crimes by Moscow during its invasion of Ukraine.
