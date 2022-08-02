Left Menu

Arms dealer nabbed from Howrah bridge: Police

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-08-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 21:48 IST
Arms dealer nabbed from Howrah bridge: Police
A suspected arms dealer was nabbed on Tuesday from the Howrah bridge by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police, a senior officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the STF arrested the man around 3 pm and found a single-shot countrymade firearm and 40 pieces of 8 mm live cartridges, he said.

The man is based in Paschim Medinipur district and a case has been registered against him, he added.

''We are probing the case and trying to find out who else works with him,'' the officer said.

