Arms dealer nabbed from Howrah bridge: Police

A suspected arms dealer was nabbed on Tuesday from the Howrah bridge by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police, a senior officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the STF arrested the man around 3 pm and found a single-shot countrymade firearm and 40 pieces of 8 mm live cartridges, he said.

The man is based in Paschim Medinipur district and a case has been registered against him, he added.

''We are probing the case and trying to find out who else works with him,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)