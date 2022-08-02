Left Menu

Congress panel for CTCC's political affairs committee announced

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 22:03 IST
The Congress on Tuesday constituted the political affairs committee of the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee (CTCC).

The panel includes Pawan Kumar Bansal, former MP from Chandigarh, and Harish Chaudhary, the AICC in-charge for Chandigarh affairs of the party.

''Congress President has approved the constitution of Political Affairs Committee of Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee with immediate effect,'' an official communication from the party said.

Besides Chaudhary and Bansal, CTCC chief H S Lucky, former CTCC chief Subash Chawla, D D Jindal, Pawan Sharma, Chaman Lal Sharma, Surender Singh, Jatinder Bhatia, Kamlesh, Balraj Singh, Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Gurbax Rawat, Jasbir Singh Bunty and Rajiv Moudgil too are part of the panel.

