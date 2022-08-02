Congress panel for CTCC's political affairs committee announced
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Tuesday constituted the political affairs committee of the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee (CTCC).
The panel includes Pawan Kumar Bansal, former MP from Chandigarh, and Harish Chaudhary, the AICC in-charge for Chandigarh affairs of the party.
''Congress President has approved the constitution of Political Affairs Committee of Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee with immediate effect,'' an official communication from the party said.
Besides Chaudhary and Bansal, CTCC chief H S Lucky, former CTCC chief Subash Chawla, D D Jindal, Pawan Sharma, Chaman Lal Sharma, Surender Singh, Jatinder Bhatia, Kamlesh, Balraj Singh, Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Gurbax Rawat, Jasbir Singh Bunty and Rajiv Moudgil too are part of the panel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- H S Lucky
- political affairs committee
- Rajiv Moudgil
- Harish
- Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee
- Balraj Singh
- Pawan Kumar Bansal
- Chaman Lal Sharma
- Jatinder
- Political Affairs
- Gurbax Rawat
- Jasbir Singh
- Bansal
- Kamlesh
- Surender Singh
- AICC
- Gurpreet Singh Gabi
- Congress
- Chandigarh
- D D Jindal
ALSO READ
Prez poll: Cross-voting fears in Maha Congress, NCP
Prez poll: Maha BJP MLA objects to Congress legislator not standing in queue to vote
Rajya Sabha: Congress gives adjournment notices, seeks discussion on Agnipath scheme
Listen to your conscience: Gujarat minister asks tribal Congress leader to vote for Murmu
Former Trump adviser Bannon on trial for defying congressional subpoena