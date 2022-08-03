China's UK ambassador warns British lawmakers against visiting Taiwan -The Guardian

China's UK ambassador Zheng Zeguang on Tuesday vowed "severe consequences" if British lawmakers visit Taiwan, The Guardian reported on Tuesday. (https://bit.ly/3JoQlOK)

The move would be an interference in China's internal affairs that would inevitably lead to severe consequences in China-UK relations, Zeguang said at a press conference in London, the report said.

