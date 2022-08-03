China's UK ambassador warns British lawmakers against visiting Taiwan -The Guardian
Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 02:43 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 02:43 IST
China's UK ambassador Zheng Zeguang on Tuesday vowed "severe consequences" if British lawmakers visit Taiwan, The Guardian reported on Tuesday. (https://bit.ly/3JoQlOK)
The move would be an interference in China's internal affairs that would inevitably lead to severe consequences in China-UK relations, Zeguang said at a press conference in London, the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada supports flood, landslide recovery efforts in British Columbia
UPDATE 1-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan in August - FT
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan in August - FT
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan in August -FT
China says U.S. will bear consequences of Pelosi visit to Taiwan