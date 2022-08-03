Australia's ASX says CHESS software replacement launch not before late-2024
Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 05:21 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 05:21 IST
Australian bourse operator ASX Ltd said on Wednesday it does not expect the launch of its replacement software for Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) before late-2024.
