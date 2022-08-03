Left Menu

18-year-old gang raped in UP village

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 03-08-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 12:08 IST
18-year-old gang raped in UP village
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four people when she had stepped out to ease herself in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Wednesday.

The woman in her police complaint alleged that the incident took place on July 30.

The accused, aged between 25 and 35 years, and the woman are from the same village under Nagra police station limits, they said.

Police said an FIR has been filed based on the woman's complaint. She has been sent for medical examination and efforts are on to nab the accused, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

