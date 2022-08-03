Techie found dead in Noida hotel, her family alleges foul play

The body of a 26-year-old IT professional was found inside a hotel room in Noida in a suspected case of suicide, police officials said on Wednesday.

The woman, who lived in Ghaziabad and worked for a leading MNC in Noida, had checked into the hotel in the Phase 3 area on Monday, they said.

''She had booked the room in an OYO Hotel on Monday. However, when no activity was observed in the room for a long time the next day, the hotel staff tried to check on her. Later they found the woman's body hanging from the ceiling fan in the room,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankita Sharma said.

The officials said the deceased IT professional's family has approached the police alleging foul play in her death.

The woman’s family was then contacted and post-mortem proceedings were also carried out as per procedures, Sharma said.

''All angles are being deeply probed in the case,'' she said.

