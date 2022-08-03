Left Menu

Techie found dead in Noida hotel, her family alleges foul play

The body of a 26-year-old IT professional was found inside a hotel room in Noida in a suspected case of suicide, police officials said on Wednesday.The woman, who lived in Ghaziabad and worked for a leading MNC in Noida, had checked into the hotel in the Phase 3 area on Monday, they said.She had booked the room in an OYO Hotel on Monday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-08-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 19:21 IST
Techie found dead in Noida hotel, her family alleges foul play
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 26-year-old IT professional was found inside a hotel room in Noida in a suspected case of suicide, police officials said on Wednesday.

The woman, who lived in Ghaziabad and worked for a leading MNC in Noida, had checked into the hotel in the Phase 3 area on Monday, they said.

''She had booked the room in an OYO Hotel on Monday. However, when no activity was observed in the room for a long time the next day, the hotel staff tried to check on her. Later they found the woman's body hanging from the ceiling fan in the room,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankita Sharma said.

The officials said the deceased IT professional's family has approached the police alleging foul play in her death.

The woman’s family was then contacted and post-mortem proceedings were also carried out as per procedures, Sharma said.

''All angles are being deeply probed in the case,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022