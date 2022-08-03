Left Menu

Action against Tihar jail officials for providing special treatment to influential inmates

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 19:43 IST
Action against Tihar jail officials for providing special treatment to influential inmates
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Tihar jail authorities have taken action against some prison officials for providing special facilities to a few influential prisoners.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai stated this in Rajya Sabha while replying to a question on providing ''all kind of facilities to the influential prisoners'' by the jail staff of Tihar jail using illegal means.

''As per the inputs provided by the Director General (Prisons), Tihar jail, two such instances have come to notice during last three years. Appropriate action has been taken against delinquent officials as per law,'' he said in a written reply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022