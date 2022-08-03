Left Menu

G7 foreign ministers call on China to resolve Taiwan dispute peacefully

The comments come after China demonstrated its outrage over a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a burst of military activity in surrounding waters. "There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait. They added that China's escalatory response risked increasing tensions and destabilising the region.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-08-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) nations called on China on Wednesday to resolve tension around the Taiwan Strait in a peaceful manner. The comments come after China demonstrated its outrage over a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a burst of military activity in surrounding waters.

"There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait. It is normal and routine for legislators from our countries to travel internationally," the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement released in Germany. They added that China's escalatory response risked increasing tensions and destabilising the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

