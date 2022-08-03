G7 foreign ministers call on China to resolve Taiwan dispute peacefully

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) nations called on China on Wednesday to resolve tension around the Taiwan Strait in a peaceful manner. The comments come after China demonstrated its outrage over a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a burst of military activity in surrounding waters.

"There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait. It is normal and routine for legislators from our countries to travel internationally," the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement released in Germany. They added that China's escalatory response risked increasing tensions and destabilising the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)