Ukraine dismissed comments by former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder that Russia wanted a "negotiated solution" to the war and said any talks would be contingent on a Russian ceasefire and withdrawal of its troops. ECONOMY

* The first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port in wartime passed through the Bosphorus Strait en route to Lebanon for a delivery that foreign powers hope will be the first of many to help ease a global food crisis. * Ukraine's forecast for its 2022 harvest has increased to 65 million-67 million tonnes of grain from 60 million tonnes, the prime minister said.

* Russia had no reason to hold up the return of a gas turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that had been serviced in Canada but has since been stranded in Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. European governments accuse Russia of throttling gas supplies in revenge for war-related sanctions. DIPLOMACY

* A fact-finding mission will begin into an attack on a prison in eastern Ukraine last week that killed prisoners held by Russian-backed separatists, the U.N. secretary-general said. FIGHTING

* Ukraine said Russia had started creating a military strike force aimed at President Volodymr Zelenskiy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih and that Moscow could be preparing new attacks in southern Ukraine. * Ukraine's military reported heavy Russian shelling of Kharkiv and other towns and villages in its vicinity, as well as air and missile strikes on civilian installations. Russia denies targeting civilians.

* Zelenskiy says that despite arms supplies from the West, Ukrainian forces could not yet overcome Russian advantages in heavy guns and manpower. * The rail link connecting Russian-occupied Kherson in southern Ukraine with Crimea is highly unlikely to be operational after a Ukrainian strike against a Russian ammunition train, Britain said.

