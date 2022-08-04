S.Korea, U.S. express concerns over N.Korea, vow to maintain strong deterrence

Parliament speakers of South Korea and the United States expressed on Thursday their concerns over increasing threats posed by North Korea, and agreed to support efforts to maintain strong and extended deterrence against the isolated nation

A joint statement was issued after South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her visit to Seoul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)