Taiwan says China 'imitated' N. Korea with missile drills near island
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 04-08-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 15:23 IST
- Taiwan
Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Thursday China "imitated" North Korea by firing missiles into waters near the island earlier in the day and called for self-restraint amid high tensions with Beijing.
The ministry said in a statement China has threatened Taiwan's security and urged countries to support the democratic island and jointly defend freedom and democracy.
