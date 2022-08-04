Left Menu

Taiwan says China 'imitated' N. Korea with missile drills near island

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 04-08-2022 15:38 IST
Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Thursday China "imitated" North Korea by firing missiles into waters near the island earlier in the day and called for self-restraint amid high tensions with Beijing.

The ministry said in a statement China has threatened Taiwan's security and urged countries to support the democratic island and jointly defend freedom and democracy.

