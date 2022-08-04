Left Menu

Ukrainian shelling kills 5 in Donetsk - Russian-backed separatists say

At least five people were killed and six injured on Thursday when Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk, a Ukrainian city held by Russian-backed separatists, officials in the breakaway region said. Blood stained the pavement. The Donetsk People's Republic said in a statement that 5 people had been killed and 6 injured during shelling of the city's Voroshilovsky district.

Updated: 04-08-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 15:30 IST
  • Ukraine

At least five people were killed and six injured on Thursday when Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk, a Ukrainian city held by Russian-backed separatists, officials in the breakaway region said. Footage on social media showed bodies, some blown apart, lying beside a road in central Donetsk. Blood stained the pavement.

The Donetsk People's Republic said in a statement that 5 people had been killed and 6 injured during shelling of the city's Voroshilovsky district. Reuters could not immediately verify battlefield reports.

Donetsk city has been controlled by Russian-backed proxies since 2014, but the Ukrainian army continues to hold positions on the city's outskirts. Since the beginning of full-scale war on Feb. 24, Donetsk city has come under artillery fire multiple times.

