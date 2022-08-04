Attack on rebel Uday Samant: Shiv Sena asks police to find 'real' culprits; delegations meets Maha DGP

A Shiv Sena delegation on Thursday met Maharashtra Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and asked him to find the ''real'' culprits involved in the attack on rebel MLA and former state minister Uday Samant.

Samant's car was attacked in Pune on Tuesday night, with a video that went viral on social media showing a mob surrounding the vehicle and shouting slogans.

The police has so far arrested five persons, including the Sena's Pune city unit chief Sanjay More and its Hingoli-based leader Baban Thorat. Thorat, who was detained from Mumbai, is accused of inciting Shiv Sena workers to attack the vehicles of rebel legislators, police have said.

They have been remanded in police custody till August 6.

''You don't see any weapon in anyone's hand but still a false complaint is lodged. They (the party workers) are in custody without any reason. They were not even present at the spot,'' Sena spokesperson Arvind Sawant told reporters after meeting DGP Seth.

Sawant was accompanied by other Uddhav Thackeray-faction leaders like Neelam Gorhe, the Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council, Sena secretary Vinayak Raut and MLCs Sachin Ahir and Manisha Kayande.

On Wednesday, Sena leader Subhash Desai had termed the attack as a ''spontaneous'' reaction to ''traitors''.

''I don't support violence. No one should take law in one's hand and resort to such vandalism. But these are spontaneous reactions of people. If someone betrays and then roams freely, then not just Shiv Sena workers but even the common people of Maharashtra don't like it,'' Desai. a minister in the previous Thackeray government, had said.

The delegation also told the DGP that Sena workers were being threatened and attacked in many parts of the state and sought police intervention in the matter.

