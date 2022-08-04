QUOTES-Bank of England press conference after rate hike

The Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years on Thursday, despite warning that a long recession is on its way, as it rushed to smother a rise in inflation which is now set to top 13%. Below are quotes from Governor Andrew Bailey and deputy governors Ben Broadbent and Dave Ramsden.

BAILEY ON INFLATION TARGET "Returning inflation to the 2% target remains our absolute priority. There are no ifs and buts about that."

"All options are on the table for our September meeting and beyond that."

