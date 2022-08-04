Left Menu

Man arrested with fake currency notes of Rs 4 lakh in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-08-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 18:00 IST
Man arrested with fake currency notes of Rs 4 lakh in Kolkata
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested with fake bank notes of Rs 4 lakh in central Kolkata's Moulali area, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Kolkata Police's Special Task Force nabbed him on Wednesday evening from CIT Road near Moulali crossing, they said.

''Around 800 fake Rs 500 notes were seized from him. We are probing the matter,'' a police officer said. The man, a native of Malda, was booked under relevant sections of the IPC, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global
4
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022