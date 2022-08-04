Left Menu

Woman jumps into water tank along with her two children

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 04-08-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 19:01 IST
A 25-year-old woman and her two minor children died in this district allegedly after she jumped into a water storage tank along with them, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Adbala village under Khuhri police station area on Wednesday night, they said.

The deceased were identified as Geeta and her daughters Mamta (3) and Moomal (7), the police said, adding the matter was being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

