Woman jumps into water tank along with her two children

A 25-year-old woman and her two minor children died in this district allegedly after she jumped into a water storage tank along with them, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Adbala village under Khuhri police station area on Wednesday night, they said.

The deceased were identified as Geeta and her daughters Mamta (3) and Moomal (7), the police said, adding the matter was being probed.

