Left Menu

Blinken likely seek out Lavrov after Griner sentencing, White House says

And if he doesn't, if it doesn't just happen organically, I'm sure Secretary Blinken will reach out and have that communication," Kirby told MSNBC. When the verdict and sentence were delivered, Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were both attending an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gala dinner in Cambodia.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 21:51 IST
Blinken likely seek out Lavrov after Griner sentencing, White House says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will likely try to speak with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of a meeting in Cambodia, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday after U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison on drugs charges in Russia. "I have no doubt that if he has an opportunity to buttonhole Mr Lavrov, he will do so. And if he doesn't, if it doesn't just happen organically, I'm sure Secretary Blinken will reach out and have that communication," Kirby told MSNBC.

When the verdict and sentence were delivered, Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were both attending an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gala dinner in Cambodia.

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022