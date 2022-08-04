Blinken likely seek out Lavrov after Griner sentencing, White House says
And if he doesn't, if it doesn't just happen organically, I'm sure Secretary Blinken will reach out and have that communication," Kirby told MSNBC. When the verdict and sentence were delivered, Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were both attending an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gala dinner in Cambodia.
