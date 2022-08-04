Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy briefly stopped his convoy to meet a mother and her ailing son and offered help on Thursday.

ANI | Tuni (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-08-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 22:11 IST
AP CM Jagan Reddy halts convoy to help mother with ailing son
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy briefly stopped his convoy to meet a mother and her ailing son and offered help on Thursday. CM Jagan Reddy during his visit to Tuni in the Kakinada district spotted a mother who was carrying her son in her arms amidst the crowd and was asking for help with her son's illness, seeing which CM Reddy halted his convoy briefly and expressed his generosity by lending her an ear.

The woman named Tanuja who is a resident of Mandapam village in Sankhavaram Mandal under Prathipadu Constituency explained her son's health condition to the Chief Minister in order to seek help. Later he ordered the District Collector to immediately provide help to the woman and her son. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

