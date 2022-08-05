Twitter rejects Musk's claims that he was hoodwinked
Twitter Inc on Thursday dismissed Elon Musk's claims in a Delaware court filing that he was hoodwinked into signing the deal to buy the social media company, saying that it was "implausible and contrary to fact."
