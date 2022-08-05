Left Menu

Twitter rejects Musk's claims that he was hoodwinked

Updated: 05-08-2022 02:55 IST
Twitter Inc on Thursday dismissed Elon Musk's claims in a Delaware court filing that he was hoodwinked into signing the deal to buy the social media company, saying that it was "implausible and contrary to fact."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

