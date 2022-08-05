High inflation in July could be "shock" to Argentina's government -economy ministry source

Inflation in July could be so high that it will "shock" Argentina's government, an economy ministry source told Reuters on Thursday, with high inflation expected in August as well.

Former Congressman Sergio Massa took office this week as the country's latest economy minister in the midst of an economic crisis, announcing measures intended to ensure fiscal austerity and shore up dwindling foreign currency reserves.

