Chinese city of Bengbu will repay rural bank clients on Aug. 8

The Chinese city of Bengbu in Anhui province will start its next round of repayments to clients of a local rural bank on Aug. 8，the city's financial regulators said on Friday, after their funds were frozen in what authorities said was a complex scam.

Individuals with deposits of between 150,000 yuan ($22,233.09) and 250,000 yuan will be repaid, according to the statement from the regulators.

($1 = 6.7467 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)