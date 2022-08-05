Chinese city of Bengbu will repay rural bank clients on Aug. 8
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-08-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 09:21 IST
- Country:
- China
The Chinese city of Bengbu in Anhui province will start its next round of repayments to clients of a local rural bank on Aug. 8，the city's financial regulators said on Friday, after their funds were frozen in what authorities said was a complex scam.
Individuals with deposits of between 150,000 yuan ($22,233.09) and 250,000 yuan will be repaid, according to the statement from the regulators.
($1 = 6.7467 Chinese yuan renminbi)
