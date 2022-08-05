Las Vegas police investigating fatal Mirage hotel shooting
PTI | Lasvegas | Updated: 05-08-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 11:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
Police said they were investigating a fatal shooting on Thursday in a hotel room at the Mirage hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas police said on Twitter that one person was dead.
They said it was an active investigation and asked people to avoid the area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Las Vegas
- Mirage
- Las Vegas Strip
Advertisement