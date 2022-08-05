Left Menu

CBI arrests DGM of Odisha firm, 3 others in bribery case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 13:20 IST
The CBI has arrested four people, including a Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Odisha Stevedores Limited, in a graft case involving officials of the Paradip Port Trust, officials said Friday.

It is alleged that Saroj Kumar Das, Chief Mechanical Engineer of Paradip Port Trust, had demanded Rs 60 lakh as a bribe from the company through his conduit Sumanta Rout, they said.

The CBI team has arrested Rout, Das, a private person Sankha Subhra Mitra, and DGM of Odisha Stevedores Limited Surya Narayan Sahu when Rs 25 lakh of the bribe was being paid, the officials said.

During searches, the CBI also collected Rs 84.5 lakh in cash, they said.

