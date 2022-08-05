Left Menu

Process underway to appoint next CJI, says Rijiju after receiving Justice Ramana's letter

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that he had received a letter from the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana nominating his next possible successor for the post.

Process underway to appoint next CJI, says Rijiju after receiving Justice Ramana's letter
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that he had received a letter from the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana nominating his next possible successor for the post. Chief Justice Ramana has recommended Justice UU Lalit's name as the next Chief Justice of India.

"I have received a letter from the CJI nominating his next possible successor. We are following a process. In due course, we will act. Formalities are underway. I hope that everything will go smoothly," said Kiren Rijiju. The nomination came a day after CJI Ramana received the letter from Rijiju seeking his recommendation for the next Chief Justice of India.

"The Secretariat of the Chief Justice of India has received a communication on August 3, 2022, from the Minister of Law and Justice requesting the CJI to recommend the name of his successor," stated the information shared by the apex court. Chief Justice Ramana will retire on August 26 and Justice Lalit will be sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on August 27. He would have a short tenure of 74 days.

Justice Lalit will retire on November 8 and after that Justice DY Chandrachud will be appointed as the 50th Chief Justice of India. (ANI)

