U.S. auto trade group warns EV tax proposal would make 70% ineligible

Automakers have been privately warning that the proposal's requirements for battery and critical mineral sourcing would make many electric vehicles ineligible. John Bozzella, who heads the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said a proposal https://www.autosinnovate.org/posts/blog/what-if-no-evs-qualify-for-the-ev-tax-credit from Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin, would have dire impacts.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-08-2022 04:44 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 04:44 IST
  United States
  • United States

A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers warned late on Friday that a U.S. Senate Democratic proposal to revamp the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit would make most models ineligible. Automakers have been privately warning that the proposal's requirements for battery and critical mineral sourcing would make many electric vehicles ineligible.

John Bozzella, who heads the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said a proposal https://www.autosinnovate.org/posts/blog/what-if-no-evs-qualify-for-the-ev-tax-credit from Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin, would have dire impacts. Of 72 electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell EVs "70% of those EVs would immediately become ineligible when the bill passes and none would qualify for the full credit when additional sourcing requirements go into effect."

