Left Menu

US: Former Texas police chief gets 15 1/2 years for bribery

PTI | Texas | Updated: 06-08-2022 06:13 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 06:13 IST
US: Former Texas police chief gets 15 1/2 years for bribery

A former West Texas police chief was sentenced to 15 1/2 years in prison for taking bribes for a multimillion-dollar contract for a city vendor.

A federal judge on Friday sentenced former San Angelo police Chief Timothy Ray Vasquez (52), in San Angelo after a jury in March convicted him of bribery and mail fraud.

US District Judge James Wesley Hendrix also fined Vasquez USD 35,000.

Vasquez was police chief from 2004 to 2016 before losing a bid for re-election while targeted by federal investigators. He was indicted in January 2020.

Federal prosecutors presented evidence that Vasquez used his position as police chief to help a radio system vendor land a city contract worth almost USD 6 million.

In return, the vendor paid more than USD 175,000 to Vasquez and provided him with the use of luxury suites at sporting events and a rock concert, as well as a San Antonio condo.

Vasquez could have been sentenced to up to 70 years in prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022