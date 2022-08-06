Left Menu

Cong protest: Delhi Police lodges case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 12:29 IST
Cong protest: Delhi Police lodges case
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has registered a case at the Tughlaq Road police station in connection with a protest staged by the Congress party, officials said on Saturday.

The opposition party called for a nationwide protest on Friday against inflation, unemployment and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on essential items.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said a case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Tughlaq Road police station.

The Delhi Police had denied permission to the Congress to stage a protest in the national capital as prohibitory orders are in place in New Delhi district.

Police detained more than 300 protesters, including 65 members of Parliament, from Lutyens' Delhi on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
3
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022