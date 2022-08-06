Left Menu

Railways Ministry undertakes drive under 'Operation Yatri Suraksha' to enhance security of passengers

With the aim of improving the security of passengers travelling by Indian Railways, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has launched a pan-India operation under the code name "Operation Yatri Suraksha".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 13:01 IST
Railways Ministry undertakes drive under 'Operation Yatri Suraksha' to enhance security of passengers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the aim of improving the security of passengers travelling by Indian Railways, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has launched a pan-India operation under the code name "Operation Yatri Suraksha". As part of this initiative, several steps are being taken to provide foolproof security to passengers i.e. train escorting, visible presence on stations, surveillance through CCTV, surveillance on active criminals, collection of intelligence about the criminals and action thereupon, identifying black spots and crime prone trains/sections and enhancing security thereat among others to formulate an actionable strategy to reduce crime against passengers.

Regular coordination is being made with all the stakeholders and joint action is planned to improve passenger security regularly. In order to give an impetus to Operation Yatri Suraksha, a month-long pan-India drive was launched against criminals targeting passengers in July 2022 by RPF.

During the drive, 365 suspects were nabbed by RPF personnel and were handed over to the concerned GRPs for legal action based on which 322 cases of passenger crime i.e. theft of passenger belongings, drugging, robbery, chain snatching etc were detected. Stolen property of passengers worth more than Rs 1 crore was recovered either from the possession of these criminals or in course of the investigation of these offences. RPF will continue its efforts to enhance the security of passengers over Indian Railways in future too by launching drives, improving response, infusing technology and innovation in its working to enhance its response, effectiveness and reach and to realize its objective of "Sewa Hi Sankalp".

Railway Protection Force (RPF) is an Armed Force of the Union under the Ministry of Railways entrusted with the responsibility of security of railway property, passenger area and passengers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
3
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022