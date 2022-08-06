Left Menu

Court to hear plea against 'Kaali' producer on Aug 29

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 14:41 IST
Court to hear plea against 'Kaali' producer on Aug 29
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court will hear further arguments on August 29 on a plea seeking permanent injunction against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for allegedly depicting a Hindu deity in an objectionable manner in a poster and promo video of her upcoming movie ''Kaali''.

The matter, which was scheduled to come up for further hearing on Saturday, was adjourned as the judge was on leave.

On Saturday, petitioner advocate Raj Gaurav also filed an application for taking additional documents on record.

''The plaintiff seeks to file additional documents which are tweets that are directly related to the case of the plaintiff and which may affect the merits of the case,'' the application said.

It said the petitioner could not submit these documents at the time of filing the suit as the filmmaker made these tweets later on. The screenshots include one tweet dated July 7 and two tweets dated July 21.

Earlier on July 11, Additional Senior Civil Judge Abhishek Kumar had issued summons of the suit and notice of the injunction and said the filmmaker needs to be heard before any order was passed.

The poster of the film, which was tweeted by the filmmaker, depicted Hindu Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette, which not only hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus but was also against the basics of morality and decency, the plea filed by the advocate said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
3
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022