White House says it is working to push assault weapons ban in Senate
Reuters | Las Vegas | Updated: 06-08-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 22:53 IST
- Country:
- Cuba
The White House said on Saturday it is having conversations about what it can do to advance a bill banning the assault-style rifles that have been used in mass shootings.
White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration is actively discussing with top Democratic lawmakers what support they can provide to push the bill, which was approved last month in the U.S. House of Representatives, through the Senate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Senate
- U.S. House
- White House
- The White House
- Democratic
- Karine Jean-Pierre
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House tries to make Biden's COVID a ''teachable moment''
Biden doing 'fine,' still has mild COVID symptoms -White House
Biden 'fine' as mild COVID symptoms persist, White House says
Biden improving as mild COVID symptoms persist, White House says
U.S. weighs jets for Ukraine but not near-term, White House says