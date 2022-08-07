Left Menu

Woman ends life in US: FIR registered against husband, in-laws in UP

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 07-08-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 00:45 IST
Woman ends life in US: FIR registered against husband, in-laws in UP
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was registered in the Najibabad area here against the in-laws and husband of a woman who ended her life in New York on Wednesday alleging years of domestic abuse, police said. Mandeep Kaur (30) allegedly committed suicide on August 3 after sending a video to her father in which she spoke about years of domestic abuse by her husband Ranjodhveer Singh Sandhu. Kaur leaves behind two young daughters aged 4 and 6 years.

On the compaint of the father of the deceased, an FIR has been filed against the husband under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 498A (dowry demand) of the Indian Penal Code, Najibabad police station in-charge Ravindra Kumar Verma said on Saturday.

Najibabad Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh said the police have also registered a case against the mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law of the deceased.

Kaur hanged herself after sending a video late in the night on August 2 , as per Indian time, said her father Jaspal Singh, a resident of Taharpur in Najibabad.

In the 2.49 minute video sent to him, Kaur has alleged that Ranjodhveer used to beat her daily, Singh said.

In the video, Kaur, seen crying and distressed, says she cannot take the abuse anymore and also talks about taking her own life. She also alleged that Ranjodhveer had extramarital affairs with other women and used to beat her after drinking alcohol whenever she objected.

Singh said that in 2015, Mandeep was married to Ranjodhveer, a resident of Badhiya village in Najibabad and in 2018, both went to America. Ranjodhveer had taken a truck on loan, Singh said, adding he also used to beat her daughter for demanding Rs 50 lakhs.

Kaur's post-mortem has been done and her husband is in police custody there, Singh added.PTI COR SAB RCJ RCJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Wortheum is Blockchain Based First Web 3.0 News Platform, Opens Door to Unlimited Earning Possibilities for Journalists: Ashutosh Singh, Founder and CEO Wortheum

Wortheum is Blockchain Based First Web 3.0 News Platform, Opens Door to Unli...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022