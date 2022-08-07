Left Menu

MP: Case against unidentified man for unnatural act with cow

Police have registered a case against an unidentified man for allegedly indulging in an unnatural act with a cow in Madhya Pradeshs Gwalior city, an official said on Sunday. In the CCTV footage, which also surfaced on social media, a person was seen having unnatural sex with a cow.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 07-08-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 10:22 IST
Police have registered a case against an unidentified man for allegedly indulging in an unnatural act with a cow in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, an official said on Sunday. The incident, which took place on August 4 in Deendayal Nagar, was captured in a CCTV camera installed in a house located in the area, City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadoria said. In the CCTV footage, which also surfaced on social media, a person was seen having unnatural sex with a cow. Later, Nirpat Singh Tomar, the divisional president of Rashtriya Gauraksha Vahini, a cow protection organization, filed a police complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Section 377 (unnatural offenses), the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the accused, he said.

