MP: Case against unidentified man for unnatural act with cow

Police have registered a case against an unidentified man for allegedly indulging in an unnatural act with a cow in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, an official said on Sunday. The incident, which took place on August 4 in Deendayal Nagar, was captured in a CCTV camera installed in a house located in the area, City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadoria said. In the CCTV footage, which also surfaced on social media, a person was seen having unnatural sex with a cow. Later, Nirpat Singh Tomar, the divisional president of Rashtriya Gauraksha Vahini, a cow protection organization, filed a police complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Section 377 (unnatural offenses), the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the accused, he said.

