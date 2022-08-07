Over 7.20 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that more than 7.20 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories to be administered. The Ministry further said that more than 197.30 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories.

"More than 197.30 crore (1,97,30,68,575) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," the Ministry said. "More than 7.20 Cr (7,20,93,500) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," it added.

The Central Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwideCOVID-199 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 18,738 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload at 1,34,933. However, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 4.63 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 5.02 per cent.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.50 per cent. A total of 18,558 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients is now at 4,34,84,110.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,72,910 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.79 crore (87,79,24,743) cumulative tests. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 206.21 crore (2,06,21,79,411) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,73,73,255 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March 2022. So far, more than 3.94 Cr (3,94,89,966) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. (ANI)

