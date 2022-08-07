Odisha hikes duty call-up allowance for Home Guards
The Odisha government on Sunday announced a 38 per cent hike in the duty call-up allowance for Home Guards working under the state police.The decision to hike the duty call-up allowance by 38 per cent was taken at a meeting chaired by the chief secretary after approval of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. After the hike, Home Guards will now get Rs 12,480 duty call-up allowance per month instead of the earlier Rs 9,000.
The decision to hike the duty call-up allowance by 38 per cent was taken at a meeting chaired by the chief secretary after approval of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. After the hike, Home Guards will now get Rs 12,480 duty call-up allowance per month instead of the earlier Rs 9,000. They will also get other allowances given earlier, a Chief Minister's Office (CMO) release said.
