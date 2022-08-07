Left Menu

One dead, two injured in landslide in J-K’s Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-08-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 21:12 IST
One person was killed and two others injured Sunday when a landslide struck a remote village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Two daily wage workers of Jal Shakti department along with a labourer were repairing a water pipeline at Simbli in Darhal dhok when they came under the landslide, the officials said.

They said the locals immediately launched a rescue operation and evacuated the three to hospital, where one of the daily wagers, Mohd Shabir (48) of Chowkian village, was declared dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

