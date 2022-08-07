Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man ends life after killing son, daughter; decomposed bodies recovered

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-08-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 21:57 IST
A man committed suicide after allegedly killing his 9-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Deori village under Dharsinva police station limits, said Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sukhnandan Rathore.

''Rameshwar Sahu (30) allegedly murdered his children Amit (9) and Ragini (6) before committing suicide. The bodies are decomposed and have been sent for autopsy, which will give us more details of the case,'' he said.

The incident may have taken place to to three days going by condition of the bodies, the Additional SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

