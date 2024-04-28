Raipur's Hotels, Hospitals, and Multiplexes Offer Incentives to Boost Voter Turnout

Prominent hotels, hospitals and multiplexes in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur have offered discounts on their services to electors in a bid to enhance voter turnout in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, officials said on Sunday.

The offers will be applicable to voters for a few days from May 7, the date of polling in Raipur Lok Sabha constituency. They can avail the offers by showing the indelible ink mark on their index finger, a public relations department official said.

Several organisations and business establishments have been joining the 'Sab Kare Matdan' (everyone should vote) campaign of the district administration, he said.

Representatives of various establishments have given letters to Raipur Collector Gaurav Singh, city civic chief Abinash Mishra and Zila Panchayat CEO Vishwadeep pertaining to their offers and discounts.

Hotel Babylon Inn has offered 30 per cent discount on room bookings, 25 per cent on mocktails, 20 per cent on food order and 15 per cent on buffet orders from May 7 to 12. It has also offered one free buffet on the order of three buffets, the official said.

The Mayfair Lake resort has offered a 30 per cent discount and one free buffet on the order of three buffets, which will be applicable from May 7 to 12, he said.

The Ramkrishna Care Hospital has announced 30 per cent discount on health checkup for voters and their family members and 30 per cent discount on OPD consultation for the electors voters from May 7 to 12, he said.

The Sanjeevani hospital has offered 25 per cent discount to voters visiting the OPD for examination on May 7 and 50 per cent discount on the OPD consultation from May 8 to 12. If a person is admitted to the hospital on the voting day, he/she will not have to pay the room rent for that day, the official said.

The Balaji Hospital management has announced free OPD for voters on May 7, 50 per cent discount in OPD consultation from May 8 to 12. There will be a 50 per cent discount in OPD check-ups from May 7 to 12, he said.

Other hotels, restaurants and hospitals have also announced various discounts, the official said.

Besides, voters will get a 30 per cent discount on the show tickets of films screened at the PVR, he said.

Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce president Amar Parwani said the furniture association has announced a 10 per cent discount, cloth traders association 10 per cent, Raipur optical association 15 per cent and plywood association 5 per cent on their various products. The Sarafa association has also offered voters a 15 per cent discount in gold making charges, he said.

Other trader associations have offered similar discounts on their products and services to be applicable from May 7 to 12, he said.

The Shri Ram Wholesale Market has also announced to distribute 3,000 packets of vegetables free of cost to voters from May 8 onwards, he added.

