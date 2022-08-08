Left Menu

Iran: Police arrest Afghan suspected of stabbing 10 to death

Police in Iran arrested an Afghan man suspected of stabbing 10 other farm labourers to death following a quarrel over land, Iranian state media reported on Monday.The rampage in a remote village in southeastern Iran was a rare such incident in the Islamic Republic.The official IRNA news agency said four Iranians and six Afghans were killed, and one farm worker was wounded in the rampage on Sunday and was in hospital.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 08-08-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 11:51 IST
Iran: Police arrest Afghan suspected of stabbing 10 to death
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Police in Iran arrested an Afghan man suspected of stabbing 10 other farm labourers to death following a quarrel over land, Iranian state media reported on Monday.

The rampage in a remote village in southeastern Iran was a rare such incident in the Islamic Republic.

The official IRNA news agency said four Iranians and six Afghans were killed, and one farm worker was wounded in the rampage on Sunday and was in hospital. According to the report, the suspect was mentally unbalanced.

A decades-long drought in Iran has caused increased disputes over water resources and land with better access to water. Hunting rifles are the only weapon that Iranians are allowed to possess legally.

Violent acts have escalated in recent years in Iran as the country's economic conditions deteriorate amid crushing American sanctions that helped spark soaring inflation and increasing unemployment.

In May, an employee fired from one of Iran's largest state-owned financial conglomerates went on a shooting rampage at his former workplace in western Iran, killing three people and wounding five before turning the gun on himself.

In 2016, a 26-year-old man gunned down 10 relatives and wounded four others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022