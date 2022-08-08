Left Menu

Ukraine receives three German anti-aircraft systems - military

Updated: 08-08-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 16:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has received its first three German Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems and will use them to defend important infrastructure facilities, the southern military command said on Monday.

The air defence systems, which are operated by three-person crews and can hit targets at up to 4kms, are one of various pieces of Western military kit being supplied to Ukraine to help it fend off the Russian invasion that began on Feb. 24.

