MP: Kanwaria electrocuted, three injured after coming in contact with power line in Mhow

A kanwaria pilgrim died of electrocution, while three others sustained injuries on Monday after coming in contact with a high-tension power line while dancing on top a vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said.

The incident occurred near Memdi village in Mhow tehsil of the district in the afternoon, an official said.

''Kanwaria pilgrims were dancing to bhajans (devotional songs) atop two vehicles that had sound systems, without realising that a high-tension electricity line was passing above them,” Simrol police station in-charge R S Bhadoriya said.

A kanwaria pilgrim identified as Raunak came in contact with the overhead high-tension power line when he raised his hand and died on the spot, he said.

Three other pilgrims sustained injuries, and one of them has been referred to MY Hospital in a critical state, the official said.

