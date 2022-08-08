Left Menu

Om Birla inaugurates exhibition on 'Horrors of Partition' at Parliament Library

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated an exhibition on the theme 'Horrors of Partition' at the Parliament Library Building.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 20:34 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (second from left) at Parliament Library. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated an exhibition on the theme 'Horrors of Partition' at the Parliament Library Building. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy were among the leaders present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year announced that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to remind the nation of the sufferings and sacrifices of Indians during the partition in 1947. "Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," PM Modi had said.

An official release said that Ministry of Culture is organizing various events and activities across India in remembrance of tragedy of partition and it set up the exhibition in Parliament House Complex. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

