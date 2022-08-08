Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia's Pashinyan - Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-08-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 21:29 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and security issues on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The Kremlin last week called for restraint from both sides after Azerbaijan said its forces had foiled an Armenian attack near the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but is largely controlled by ethnic Armenians with support from Armenia.
