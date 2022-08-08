Left Menu

HC notice to Karnataka govt over one of the vacant Upa-Lokayukta posts

The High Court of Karnataka has issued notice to the State government on a petition that seeks early appointment to one of the two Upa-Lokayukta posts that is vacant.The post became vacant after the then Upa Lokayukta, Justice B S Patil, was appointed as the Lokayukta on June 14.

HC notice to Karnataka govt over one of the vacant Upa-Lokayukta posts
The High Court of Karnataka has issued notice to the State government on a petition that seeks early appointment to one of the two Upa-Lokayukta posts that is vacant.

The post became vacant after the then Upa Lokayukta, Justice B S Patil, was appointed as the Lokayukta on June 14. On Monday, the HC division bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe issued the notice on a public interest petition filed by advocate S Umapathi. The Karnataka Lokayukta has one post of Lokayukta and two posts of Upa Lokayukta. Justice K N Phaneendra, appointed in March, is functioning as one of the two Upa Lokayuktas now. The case was adjourned after notices were issued to the Chief Secretary and the Additional Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

